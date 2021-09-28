DiGiorno frozen pizza recall: Nestlé recalls pepperoni pizzas over allergen fears

If you’ve got a DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza in your freezer you’ll want to check it out before putting it in the oven—because you may need to put it in the trash. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that DiGiorno owner Nestlé has recalled 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to the pizza’s label not declaring a known allergen. Here’s what you need to know:
- What pizza is being recalled? The 26-ounce DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust pizza that has the lot code 1181510721 printed on its carton along with a best by date of March 2022. The affected pizza also has the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the carton.
- Why is the pizza being recalled? The pizza in question contains a textured soy protein that has not been declared on the label. The soy protein in question is a known allergen.
- Has anyone been harmed from eating the pizza? The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but that anyone who has eaten the pizza and is concerned about any reactions should contact a health care provider.
- Where was the pizza sold? The USDA says the affected DiGiorno Pepperoni Crispy Pan Crust pizzas were sold at retail locations nationwide.
- What should I do? Check if the DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza you have is one of the affected ones. You can see its packaging here. If it’s one of the affected pizzas, the USDA says to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.