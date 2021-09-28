DiGiorno frozen pizza recall: Nestlé recalls pepperoni pizzas over allergen fears

If you’ve got a DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza in your freezer you’ll want to check it out before putting it in the oven—because you may need to put it in the trash. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that DiGiorno owner Nestlé has recalled 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to the pizza’s label not declaring a known allergen. Here’s what you need to know: