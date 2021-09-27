FedEx fires driver over a TikTok where he says he won’t deliver to BLM or Biden supporters

advertisement advertisement advertisement

A FedEx driver named Vincent Paterno was fired after posting a TikTok video last week refusing to deliver packages to houses with Black Lives Matter, Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris flags.

The video features Paterno, 39, wearing a FedEx uniform and apparently sitting at the wheel of a FedEx van, speaking directly into a phone cam. @vincentmrworldwid #FYP #bidensucksballz#wethepeople ♬ God We Need You Now – Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis “What’s up TikTok. Just wanted to come on here and let all you know if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala [expletive] camel toe [flag] posted up in front of your house . . . Black Lives Matter [flag], I will not deliver your [expletive], says a smirking Paterno. “I will bring that [expletive] back to the station and I will keep doing that [expletive]. Have a good day.”

Paterno posted the 36-second clip on TikTok on Sept. 16. It is still live on TikTok and now has more than 90,000 views, 4200 likes, and 3700 comments, most of which say Paterno is about to be fired. When reached for comment, a FedEx spokesperson said: “We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx. This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.” “I don’t feel like him getting fired is enough for me,” commented user @kendria_v. “I want a felony charge and jail time. People get medicine delivered to them. I want him arrested.”

