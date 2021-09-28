Why companies should break their silence on the Texas abortion ban

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Two years ago, we would be hard pressed to see companies take public stances on political issues. Sure, there were edge cases like Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s, yet for most Main Street brands, politics was seen as a risky third rail. But that changed on May 25, 2020. The murder of George Floyd was a tragic tipping point that caused brands, en masse, to reflect on their role and responsibility within greater society. Since then, it’s become more commonplace to see companies use their influence to stand up for social issues, even those immersed in politics—topics like gun control, trans rights, voting rights, climate change, and vaccine mandates.

But while dozens of big brands took swift and public action following the Capitol insurrection and the passing of Georgia’s controversial SB 202 election integrity act, most have been silent, so far, on Texas’s SB 8 abortion law. Brands want to avoid being ‘cancelled’ Last month, my employer Forrester surveyed 150 U.S. B2C marketing executives, and 67% of them acknowledged that risk of consumer boycotts affects the degree to which their brand takes stands on political issues. When it comes to abortion specifically, we found low consensus among U.S. adult consumers (back in March) on a brand’s obligation to lead the change on abortion rights. Relative to other political issues, abortion rights ranked third-to-last (see chart below). In fact, 43% of U.S. adults indicated that a brand should stay out of the abortion debate completely.

In September, we polled around 300 general population U.S. adults in Forrester’s ConsumerVoices Market Research Online Community. More than any other political issue, a brand’s stance on abortion laws showed the highest boycott potential: 107 out of 318 people indicted they would very likely stop using a brand if that brand took a public stance on abortion that was opposite of what they believed. Compare this to just 54 people who indicated the same regarding climate change. Brands won’t be silent for long Since our data shows that companies taking a stance on abortion is far from being a consensus issue, it’s not surprising that most brands have maintained a holding pattern regarding the Texas abortion ban. They are betting that the downside risk of taking an action will outweigh that of inaction. But their silence is likely temporary. While some companies may view what’s happening in Texas as a local issue, that won’t be the case for long. As more states consider reviewing or amending their laws to mirror Texas’s legislation and the Supreme Court hears a separate Mississippi case on December 1, the pressure for brands to weigh in will only intensify—especially from values-driven Gen Z, who believe not saying anything is saying something. While Forrester’s March 2021 survey data shows low consensus among all U.S. adults when it comes to brands weighing in on abortion rights, 40% of adult Gen Zers in the U.S. indicated that brands should “lead the change” on this issue.

