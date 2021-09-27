National Inventors Hall of Fame will induct two Black women for the first time in history

Dr. Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist and laser scientist, and Marian Croak, a computer engineer, will make history as part of the organization’s class of 2022. They join 22 other annual inductees, with their portraits in the Arlington, Virginia, hall of fame to be unveiled next May.

The organization’s inductees count more than 600 inventors whose lifetimes span three centuries, and feature such famous names as Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, the Wright brothers, and Steve Jobs. Founded nearly five decades ago, its hallowed halls are looking more diverse in recent years, as newer classes are less overwhelmed by white male faces and more populated by figures like automobile chemist Margaret Wu (inducted in 2020) and Victor Lawrence, a Ghanaian-born data engineer whose work enabled the growth of high-speed internet (inducted in 2016). However, as a hall of fame spokesperson told NPR, there are still just 48 female inductees and 30 Black inductees total.

Bath, who was born in 1942 and died in 2019, was a pioneer on multiple fronts, becoming the first African American ophthalmology resident at New York University in the 1970s, and the first woman elected to the honorary staff of UCLA Medical Center in the 1990s. She is perhaps best recognized as the inventor of a laser cataract surgery tool, called the Laserphaco Probe, which can vaporize cataract clouds through a minimally invasive, 1-millimeter hole in the eye’s lens.