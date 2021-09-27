Ferrari to partner with Jony Ive’s new design firm

LoveFrom, perhaps the most secretive creative collective on the planet—spun off by Sir Jony Ive after he stepped down from leading design at Apple—has announced its latest AAA clients: Exor and Ferrari.

Ferrari is the Italian car brand you know. And Exor is the holding company that owns it—alongside stakes in the fashion brand Christian Louboutin, the soccer club Juventus F.C., the publication the Economist, and the automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis (which itself includes automotive brands like Fiat, Chrysler, and Citroën). As part of the partnership, Ive will be joining Exor’s Partners Council, so it seems the company wants to tap Ive’s point-of-view across its $32 billion asset portfolio.

The “creative partnership” is a multi-year agreement with Ive and his long-time friend and collaborator, Marc Newson.

“Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury,” according to the press release (neither Ferrari nor LoveFrom are making a spokesperson available for comment).