Tech startups: Get back to good old storytelling

One and a half billion dollars. That’s how much the SaaS training platform, Articulate, raised recently for its series A. When it comes to funding stories, that’s a serious mic drop. But it’s just one deal among a record $156 billion raised last quarter.

The startup tech world is magma hot right now, with venture capitalists jockeying with one another to fund coveted companies. And once they do, everyone rightly wants to talk about it. Publicity is a major part of the startup cycle. So-called funding stories help newcomers and their products get known, exposing them to other investors and potential customers. To an ousider, it can seem like a dog chasing its own tail, but for years, it’s worked.

But something seismic has happened in the industry: The media outlets that used to fervently pursue these funding stories have become overwhelmed by the endless number of new deals. The reporters can’t keep up. One journalist told me they see up to 45 funding announcements an hour coming in via e-mail. And he can only cover three stories per day, so assuming an eight-hour day, the chance of breaking through from pitch to story is less than 1% (.83%, to be exact).

Perhaps even more importantly, many people seem to be wondering if the funding numbers are all that interesting anyhow. Consider a recent tweet from TechCrunch reporter Frederic Lardinois. He noted that he’s turning down loads of enterprise and dev tools’ funding stories because “there are just too many of them to keep up.” Even more interestingly, Lardinois adds: “I mostly care about the tech behind it all. I don’t care much about the financials at all.”