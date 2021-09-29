3 ways to keep employees from dropping off the ‘new hire cliff’

There is a point in every onboarding experience when support drops off and new hires are left to fend for themselves—a phenomenon that has accelerated now that remote and hybrid work routines are the norm.

At many organizations, this point comes when all the paperwork is signed and training is completed—meaning in some cases, on the first day. Employees are then sent on their way, despite not feeling fully up to speed. They drop off what I call the “new hire cliff.” Left unaddressed, the new hire cliff can reduce an employee’s productivity and satisfaction, hinder long-term engagement and connection, and even make them want to resign early.

Now that many hiring freezes are easing up, companies are facing what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, as a record number of employees ready for change leave their current roles in search of new positions. But once an employee makes the move to a new organization, they often find themselves facing the new hire cliff, and organizations risk losing the employees they just spent valuable time and resources hiring.

To avoid the new hire cliff and make the most of their talent, companies must rethink and restructure onboarding as more than paperwork and a few days of crammed-together training sessions. Onboarding is an opportunity to set up your new hire for success, empower them to bring their best selves to work, and ultimately feel more connected to their team and the purpose of their role.