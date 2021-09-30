Collaboration should be contentious. Especially when you’re trying to solve hunger

Hunger is such a fundamental problem, and a root cause of a host of others, that the solution in the making deserved a digital upgrade. That came from Genpact , a digital transformation company offering a wealth of data analysis and insights tools. Genpact found this a worthy project, especially because it fit with its own company purpose: “the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people,” Tyagarajan said.

Take it from two companies collaborating to solve for one of the world’s most fundamental problems: hunger. Mick Ebeling, CEO of Not Impossible Labs, and Tiger Tyagarajan, president and CEO of Genpact, who spoke at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss their partnership

Genpact’s resources have allowed Bento to receive real insights from otherwise unstructured data, especially important for efficiently scaling up a solution for a problem that affects millions of people. Tyagarajan said predictive insights are important especially for nonprofits that often have to allot scant money in the best ways possible. “If you want to drive innovation, why should it only be in a for-profit commercial situation?” he asked. The alliance is mutually helpful: for Genpact, this is a perfect conundrum of supply and demand—linking excess food to hungry people—one that, once solved, can then be taken over to commercial partnerships, too.

For Not Impossible, partnering with authorities in a field isn’t new. “We always talk about surrounding ourselves with the people who make you feel stupid: the geniuses and the mad scientists,” Ebeling said, citing some of the ambitious topics they’ve taken on—making music accessible for the deaf, reducing Parkinson’s tremors, 3D-printing prosthetics.

When you’re around smart people like that, it’s not possible to hold onto egos. That’s doesn’t mean everybody can’t bring passionate opinions; there is plenty of room to disagree. In fact, all of the team shouldn’t be so like-minded; Tyagarajan cites the need for “cognitive diversity” across colleagues—and that applies to business partners, clients, and any stakeholders who may be involved. The workplace should then become a safe space “to get in someone’s chest, and tell them that they couldn’t be further from having a good idea,” Ebeling says.