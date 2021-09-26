How and where to watch the Tony Awards and why it’s so confusing this year

After a long delay and the most devastating season in Broadway history, the 74th Annual Tony Awards are finally happening tonight (Sunday, September 26), but they won’t be the usual affair theater lovers have come to expect, and much of the presentation won’t even air on network television.

Instead, what the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have done is essentially split the evening into two two-hour events: The first portion (hosted by Audra McDonald, who’s up for her seventh Tony) will feature most of the award presentations for the pandemic-disrupted 2019-2020 Broadway season, followed by a “Broadway’s Back!” concert event (hosted by Award winner Leslie Odom Jr.) that will include performances from the nominees for Best Musical plus a host of past Tony winners, and a live presentation of the Awards in three top categories—Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. This second half will be broadcast on CBS, but the major portion of the ceremony can only be streamed on Paramount+, the subscription service owned by CBS’s parent company.

Dizzy yet? No need to be. We’ve broken it down for you, below. The show must go on, after all:

Tony Awards presentation

Time : 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET Host : Audra McDonald

: Audra McDonald Where it will happen : Winter Garden Theatre

: Winter Garden Theatre Who’s nominated? Full list here

Full list here Where it will air: Paramount+

The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Time : 9 p.m to 11 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m to 11 p.m. ET Host : Leslie Odom Jr.

: Leslie Odom Jr. Who’s performing? Full list here

Full list here What else is happening? Announcements for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical

Announcements for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical Where it will air: CBS and Paramount+

How to watch or stream these events live