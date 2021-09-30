How author Soman Chainani is revolutionizing YA fiction with his twisted fantasies

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Like most kids, Soman Chainani was raised on a steady diet of Disney growing up.

“We didn’t have Nintendo, Netflix, video games, all the stuff that kids have today. We had Disney movies,” Chainani says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “All 45 animated movies were at my house, and I just watched them 24-7. I knew every movie, every frame, every line.” Disney’s grip on Chainani was so firm, in fact, that he applied to work at the company as an analyst in strategic planning fresh out of college. “If I had got that job, I think my life would’ve been completely different,” Chainani says.

Different indeed. Chainani operates in the world of fairy tales as a young adult author, but his vision is far darker and more complex. Consider him the “alt Walt.”

“I started to realize that my childhood, in a lot of ways, was based on a lie and that these Disney fairy tales teach the opposite of what the original fairy tales taught,” Chainani says of Disney’s source material largely comprised of sanitized versions of the Brothers Grimm fairytales. “The original fairy tales taught that sometimes good wins, sometimes evil wins. Both sides are aware of each other, but you don’t actually identify with good or evil. You have to be a little bit of both in order to slide your way through life.” Chainani’s debut novel and series The School for Good and Evil, which Netflix is adapting as a film with director Paul Feig at the helm, is a direct subversion of the typical princess tale. The main catalyst for the series stems from two young girls getting dropped off at the wrong fairy tale academies. Sophie, the beautiful blonde ripe for a future prince gets stuck at the school for evil, while her brooding, misanthropic friend Agatha is dropped off at the school for good.

“That is a corrupting influence, the idea that you are either good or evil and you’re on one side. And I think it infects everything in this country. I think it infects everything up to our politics,” Chainani says. “That seeded in my head that so many kids like me were growing up with Disney-fied values when the true fairy tales taught something very different. That’s where the seed of an alternative fairy tale universe started.” Chainani recently extended his universe with Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, a collection of Brothers Grimm fairy tales with a modern twist. For example, the story of Snow White turns the titular princess into the only Black girl in the kingdom, adding a deeper layer of complexity to her struggle with her white stepmother and who the fairest in the land truly is. Little Red Riding Hood becomes a reflection of society’s disregard for women, with the townspeople routinely sacrificing their prettiest maidens to a pack of wolves so they may be spared.

“I thought, in an immense act of hubris and ambition, ‘I’m going to pretend I am the original writer of these tales. So what do I want the generations to learn? Let’s redo them. Let’s make them work for today’s world,'” Chainani says. “It was a lofty ambition, but I think I needed that in order not to be precious about the stories and start from the seed of what they actually were about.” In this episode of Creative Conversation, Chainani goes deeper into his alternative vision for fairy tales, why the rules of YA novels need to be broken, and more. Check out highlights of the conversation below and the full episode wherever you enjoy your podcasts.

