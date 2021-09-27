Evolving urban property management to deliver what Zoomers want

advertisement advertisement advertisement

I find that young professionals often want to live in trendy urban neighborhoods surrounded by friends. But that dream has grown increasingly unaffordable in recent decades. In the last 20 years, the average rent in almost all states has increased more than the income. Many have been forced to live farther away from their jobs—and great restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues—than they may prefer. Others are still living with their parents to save money.

Still, the allure of big-city living persists. It began with Gen X in the 1990s and has increased with millennials and Gen Z. The 2020 census showed that metropolitan areas increased their populations by 9% in the decade after 2010, while rural areas did so by only 1%. Urban amenities are chief among the reasons cited by Gen Z (also known as “Zoomers“) and millennials for their residential preference (subscription required). City dwellers ages 25-44 want easy access to transit and to live in areas dense with restaurants, bars, retail, and entertainment. For many, urban living has evolved into a lifestyle preference. And it creates opportunities for landlords nationwide.

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN ROOMMATE LIVING To afford to live in these bustling cities, today’s young professionals are increasingly willing to live with roommates they haven’t met before. A survey by Credit Karma reported that 43% of Gen Zers have lived with roommates they hadn’t known before, compared with 31% of millennials. When renting to younger renters who are willing to share a communal kitchen, laundry, and outdoor area in exchange for a less expensive rent, homeowners no longer have to embark on a complex construction process to divide their home into autonomous units with private kitchens and entrances. A homeowner who rents to multiple tenants can offer each a discount—compared to a one-bedroom apartment—while still collecting more from the group in total than from a solo tenant. In fact, roommate-living spaces can command up to 38% rental premiums per square foot, compared to traditional apartments. Forward-thinking property owners can use new technologies to reach young renters looking for these more affordable, more social living arrangements in urban areas. While many roommates are still found on classified sites like Craigslist, the process of meeting, choosing, and vetting housemates can be done through interactive online services like the one my company offers, which matches renters based on their living preferences—like the ages and genders of their roommates, how much time they’d like to spend with housemates, and whether they have pets. For homeowners looking to rent out spare rooms for long-term stays or entire properties as a share among multiple tenants, platforms like my company’s offer artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pricing technology and targeted marketing to fill homes with reliable tenants quickly.

PROVIDING THE RIGHT AMENITIES AND ENVIRONMENT One way to make properties appeal to younger tenants, aside from location, is to acknowledge their technology and environmental concerns. Gen Z renters may appreciate spaces equipped with smart thermostats and appliances, including door locks and keyless entry. App-based systems for in-home entertainment and making reservations are also a plus. Beyond that, landlords might consider electric vehicle charging stations, installing high-efficiency appliances and LED lighting, making recycling options obvious, and nurturing communal gardens. All have been identified by real estate marketers as amenities younger renters are beginning to look for. The irony of urban living is that people are often lonely, despite being surrounded by people. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 80% of Gen Z Americans reported being lonely. And of course, social distancing amid COVID-19 exacerbated these feelings of isolation for many young Americans. Roommate-living arrangements ensure that you’re never without community, and they have the potential to be especially supportive for Zoomers looking to live on their own for the first time. Indeed, roommate living provides an elegant and human-oriented solution to today’s rental market—with favorable economics for all involved.

