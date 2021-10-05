Bringing discipline, patience, and focus to the workplace

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Discipline is an interesting word. Look up its definition and origin and you’ll find it’s derived from the Latin word for pupil, discipulus, which is also the source of the word disciple. Nowadays, discipline has numerous connotations. For me, it means having implicit faith in a larger system and being diligent and resolute in your quest to find your place in this system. That requires governing one’s behavior and investing in rigorous but positive self-instruction. Discipline, to my mind, also implies cultivating the patience needed to stay focused on what matters in a world where distractions abound.

Some people turn to self-help books and courses to develop and hone these qualities. My approach is a little different: I find that setting aside time to practice personal hobbies is the best way to fuel and sustain the levels of discipline, patience, and focus I seek. DISCIPLINE A regular morning routine practicing Japanese sword fighting is my avenue to honing discipline. Sword fighting isn’t escapism, nor does it involve removing myself from important work-related responsibilities. Instead, it sharpens my focus, crystalizes my perspectives, and allows me to apply discipline to my thoughts and prioritize my actions. In the business context, discipline isn’t just about working hard and meeting deadlines. It’s as much about thought as it is about action. Being disciplined means knowing when to sit back, be silent and thoughtful, and observe people and situations without rushing to judgment or into action. This brings me to the next trait that a good hobby can help instill in you.

PATIENCE Chess is another hobby that I’m steeped in. I spent many hours during my childhood years in Hungary in the company of my grandfather, who was a chess grandmaster. This game is an exceptional means to cultivate the virtue of patience. In chess, you’re not just living in the moment—you’re protecting. You’re making calculations about your next move and the one after that. One of my colleagues swears his passion for skateboarding helps him rein in his desire for immediacy and instant results. Skateboarding is harder than it looks, and it requires endless reserves of tenacity to improve your technique. It takes time to build up muscle memory so you can pull off the same moves and tricks every time. Then there are what are called “performance plateaus.” When skaters hit these, they must force themselves to take a break, let go, and stop trying to progress to the next level for a while. Yes, the skill is there, but the best skaters accept that their minds need a little time to catch up and prepare sometimes. That requires patience. In the business world, the best employees aren’t necessarily the loudest and busiest people in the room. Society expects professionals, especially leaders, to always be on the move, pushing themselves and others forward to achieve more, and faster. But the greatest people to work with are the ones who recognize the wisdom in being patient. They can resist their instincts to seize control of every situation. They’re comfortable giving their coworkers or employees time to find their own path when dealing with tricky or high-pressure situations.

FOCUS Lastly, there’s focus. We all know the feeling of having been busy all day but driving home wondering what we actually accomplished. Our “always on” digital life and work styles erode our ability to focus on what’s really important. Here’s where a hobby like archery gets my approval. That factory manager you see practicing the ancient art of archery in the yard behind the manufacturing plant during his lunch breaks isn’t just goofing off. It helps him keep calm in high-pressure situations. Because archery requires focus, it helps you learn how to tune out your cell phone, social media, and other mindless chatter. It quiets the mind and allows you to channel your physical and mental energy into something you can control. Speak to any recreational archer and they’ll tell you how much they enjoy the ritual of focusing on a specific target and then using their entire body to position the bow, pull back the arrow, and let it fly. BE THE STEWARD OF YOUR OWN DESTINY Anyone can bring these qualities to bear for their benefit in the workplace with just a bit of effort. Here’s how:

Don’t let your days pass you by. Find a hobby you love that teaches discipline so you are able to set time aside to reflect and question yourself when you’re facing an obstacle at work. Being a professional is about becoming the steward of your own future. Know what the end goal is, and then work your way up to it no matter what it takes. All the while, embrace patience and grow this trait within yourself by partaking in a hobby that forces you to practice it. The professional path you’re on will often twist and turn, but that’s ok. Maybe you don’t land that dream job and find yourself going back to the job board. It’s disappointing at the time, but remember that one setback doesn’t define you. Find the strength to keep going, even when it feels like the journey is longer and more bumpy than you had hoped. Stay focused and in-tune with the inner you by regularly practicing a hobby that helps you block out all the noise. Perhaps the time will come for you to switch professions if your goals, needs, or personal circumstances change. There should be constant recalibration. Regularly ask yourself, “What am I really doing this for? Am I happy?”

