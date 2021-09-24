Constraints drive tech-celeration in the mid-market

There is a new trend we are seeing. Companies, especially those in the mid-market, are beginning to leverage technology more—but not for the sake of innovation. They are doing it to remove constraints.

Mid-market companies are being impacted by myriad disparate constraints, including raw material shortages, supply chain delays, customers demanding shorter turnaround times, and the inability to find enough team members. These constraints and more are forcing mid-market companies to adopt technology at a much quicker pace than ever before, but the leaders don’t view it as innovative as much as they do a necessity.

Leveraging things like customer self-service digital tools, manufacturing and assembly robotics, and machine learning to better predict demand and supply chain issues before they happen is no longer viewed as innovative by the leaders of mid-market firms. If left unaddressed, these problems could mean the end of a company. Mid-market leaders aren’t necessarily looking to innovate, they just want to solve real constraints and problems.

Mid-market companies are often considered technology laggards, with good reason. Enterprises can spin up innovation labs to experiment with new technologies like blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and robotics. Startups are often at the forefront of figuring out new applications for some of these technologies and more. The mid-market sits in between the bookends of the enterprise and startup innovation darlings. Mid-market companies don’t seek to be innovative because their focus is on operating. They exist and thrive because of their ability to service customers consistently and effectively. And this is where the constraints come in. Constraints that prevent or threaten a mid-market company’s ability to serve customers consistently, effectively, and profitably put their mere existence at risk.