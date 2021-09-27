Labor leader Sara Nelson says workers must fight together—across industries

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), says she was at a recent White House meeting with union leaders, when President Biden looked up from his notes and remarked to the group: “Sometimes, I think that you don’t even understand your own power.”

That’s a sentiment with which Nelson very much agrees. “Let me just be really clear: that power exists with workers all the time,” Nelson said at the 2021 Fast Company Innovation Festival. Yes, corporations have money, and control, but workers are the ones creating all of the value in the economy. “If every industry were to simply stop working,” she said, “the corporate elite would yield to any and all demands, because the world could simply not go on.”

Nelson was once an aspiring teacher struggling financially to even set up her own classroom, when a friend persuaded her to become a flight attendant. Since 1996, she’s been a United Airlines attendant, and in 2014, became president of the AFA. But, despite her job representing flight attendants, her message is very clear: workers across industries need to join together, because they are fighting much the same fights. “We have to be everywhere for everyone,” she said.

And, she has been. Nelson’s spent time fighting alongside coal miners in Brookwood, Alabama, where workers for Warrior Met Coal have been striking since April for better conditions. When she first arrived in Alabama, people wondered why she, a flight attendant, was there. But: “The conditions that are in that mine are the same conditions that we experience on planes following bankruptcies,” she told Clendaniel. “So, whether it’s 2,000 feet below the ground, or 35,000 feet in the air, we’re the same.”