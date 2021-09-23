Brilliant Earth IPO: Is the stock a diamond in the rough?

Ethically sourced jewelry company Brilliant Earth will go public on Thursday and Wall Street is waiting to see if it’ll sparkle.

The San Francisco- and Denver-based company starts trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BRLT.

In an IPO announcement on Wednesday, Brilliant Earth announced that more than 8.33 million shares of of its Class A common stock was available to the public for $12 per share.

That’s a change from paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month, outlining a plan for more than 16.66 million shares of stock priced between $14 and $16.