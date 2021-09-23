IRS unemployment refund: Waiting for direct deposit or paper check? Your tax return could be flagged

After several weeks of radio silence, we’re finally getting some clarity from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about the progress of those unemployment-related refund checks that it began sending out earlier this year.

Well, the clarity isn’t exactly coming from the IRS. It’s coming from the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an office within the IRS that functions independently. In a blog post on Wednesday, Erin M. Collins, the national taxpayer advocate, provided an update on the 2021 tax filing season with some newly reported details about the refunds, which are being issued to millions of taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment compensation in 2020 due to changes in the tax law. Those changes excluded up to $10,200 in taxable income.

According to Collins, the IRS processed 13 million taxpayer accounts through September 3 to reflect the changes, resulting in either a refund or an adjusted tax balance. That’s the good news—at least for the people who got refunds.

Now comes the frustrating part: The IRS doesn’t seem to know how many more payments are going to be distributed. According to Collins, about 436,000 returns have yet to be processed because they’re ensnarled in the agency’s dreaded Error Resolution System, which means they have to be manually reviewed. As we wrote last week, the IRS has not published a news release about the payments since late July and has only said the process will continue through the “end of summer.” Summer ended yesterday.