Idris and Sabrina Elba are inspiring and educating business partners—and themselves

During the promotional cycle for 2017’s The Dark Tower, Idris Elba declared that he was through with marriage altogether , and would remain a bachelor for the rest of his life. Just two years later, however, the burgeoning mogul found himself walking the aisle again with model and philanthropist Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

This blast of matrimonial whiplash forced Elba to rethink his entire outlook on partnerships in general. If his views on the institution of marriage were more in flux than he’d realized, well, could there be other kinds of relationships where his attitudes should evolve? Getting to the bottom of that question was a major part of what led the Elbas to go into business together with S’able Labs, a new initiative that explores what it means to be in a partnership—and provides a community for anyone else trying to figure it out.

“We really did model ourselves on the Goops and the Honest’s of the world,” Idris Elba says. “These really incredible marketplace communities, which basically offer another way to look after yourself and put number one forward. But with S’able, we’re trying to find a way to do the same sort of structure, but offer it for partnerships.”

As Sabrina Elba recalled during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the idea for this venture came out of a series of talks between the newlyweds and a variety of other people. “We just found ourselves having all these really great, engaging conversations,” she said. “Kind of helping in one way to facilitate the relationship we had at the time, because we were going through stuff as a new couple, but in other ways, we found that we were helping friends of ours or family members.”