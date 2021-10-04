Why community design makes brand managers squirm

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Savvy marketers know that building a community brand strategy is an authentic approach to reaching the influencer next door. They recognize that these “everyday influencers” create value that is far greater than an average consumer. It’s a strategy that applies equally to both brick-and-mortar small businesses and multi-national digital storefronts.

As the CEO of a company that designs and launches engaging brand communities, I find that despite the benefits, business leaders are often reluctant to invest their time and money in creating a community. Pushing past these three common barriers is key to designing a lasting community around your brand: 1. DEFINING COMMUNITY BOUNDARIES FEELS LIKE LIMITING OPPORTUNITY As a business, you may take the attitude that everyone’s a prospect. But you can’t design a successful community by trying to be everything to everyone. Your community should meet the needs of a very specific segment of the market. Yes, this means intentionally appealing to fewer people. You might focus on the knowers—the sages of your community. Or you could orient your community toward the newest members who are curious, blank slates. Perhaps you’re focused on the power users who are likely to heavily engage. And, often, you’re looking for the alchemy formed by the mix of real human beings, with differing motivations, values, and aspirations, who are seeking to align themselves with a community. Each of these populations has different needs and provides different insights. By concentrating on a specific subset of your consumer, the community experience for both the participant and the host brand won’t get diluted.

Setting boundaries means making sacrifices in the numbers game of follower counts, click-throughs, and even expansive in-person gatherings. But if your goal is deepening relationships and building lasting loyalty, it’s a critical first step. Boundaries are necessary for generating a sense of identity and belonging. Communities—whether they’re geographic, identity, or affinity-based—need boundaries. 2. CENTERING COMMUNITY VOICES FEELS LIKE GIVING UP CONTROL As designers and marketers, we place deep value on the look and feel of an experience. We develop style guides and brand standards because they create cohesion around a carefully crafted identity. And so, when my team encourages organizations to build their community brand wholly independent from their corporate core, marketing and brand leaders sometimes recoil at the heresy. Let’s face it, user-generated content (UGC) can be U-G-L-Y. But it can also be brilliant, and authentic, and resonate in a way that a logo’d piece never could. And real people can respond to events happening inside and outside the community with swiftness and sincerity that’s rarely accomplished through corporate writing-by-committee. We still drive our communications off of key messaging points, but it’s in the way that friends and neighbors talk about things they love, more than the voice of the brand talking about something they sell.

We see, time and time again, that corporate branding limits identity for that individual stepping into your community. And attempting to control or own the community brand is almost guaranteed to result in a misalignment. It takes a brave organization to give up control, center community voices, and support the community as it emerges and evolves, but it’s in the exchange and experience between the core brand and its satellite that magic happens. 3. COMMUNITY TAKES TIME, BUT THE BENEFITS EXTEND BEYOND TRANSACTIONS Traditionally, brands embark upon time-bound, advertising-driven campaigns with a pretty immediate expectation of return on investment. A social post results in a sign-up; a digital ad leads to a purchase. The development cycle for a community strategy, however, is oriented toward expanding a life-long relationship. Community also upends the traditional campaign structure by which, when you stop advertising, you stop generating leads. Your community strategy is an investment that can become self-sustaining. When advertising dollars dried up and Zoom fatigue set in last year, many traditional influencers and broad-based marketing campaigns went on a break. This is when the community really began to shine.

