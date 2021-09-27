Drew Barrymore learned these leadership lessons from an iconic Antarctic explorer

In 1914, Ernest Shackleton and his crew of 27 men set sail on an expedition to Antarctica. Before they would eventually find their way home again, they’d be forced to survive 10 months trapped in ice, withstanding freezing temperatures, near starvation, and more. What does this have in common with daytime talk TV and entrepreneurship in 2021?

Speaking at the 2021 Fast Company Innovation Festival, Drew Barrymore told editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta that Shackleton’s management style has been a big inspiration for how she tries to tap into people’s strengths, rather than leaning on specific job titles.

“All the people on the boat had to live on ice flows to survive, and he looked around and said, ‘What will not create a mutiny?'” Barrymore said. “Okay, I see these four people over there and this guy has this strength and this guy has this weakness—but that guy has that strength, and this guy has that weakness. So if I put them together on the ice flow, they might actually function really much better together.”