A plea to Facebook: Everyone knows you’re villains. Just embrace it

Facebook is through apologizing, and that’s a good thing. What the vast social media empire is doing instead, however, is not.

A bombshell exposé in the New York Times this week, picking up from where last week’s bombshell Wall Street Journal exposé left off, reveals a trove of details about Facebook’s aggressive new PR initiative: Project Amplify. Cooked up at an internal meeting in January, this gambit involves reining in the company’s tendency to apologize on a semi-regular basis—for violating user privacy, spreading misinformation and promoting hate speech—while also pushing pro-Facebook media directly onto users’ feeds. While it’s commendable that Facebook appears to realize its apologies have long since become rote and meaningless, the company betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of what’s supposed to happen after one stops apologizing for their behavior. Typically, in such a position, one would either quietly commit to sweeping positive changes . . . or embrace villainy outright. Given Facebook’s track record, along with many of its current positions, the latter is clearly the more suitable path for the company. In other words, it’s time for Facebook’s public-facing side to go as dark as its private side. This past July 4, many online were alternately delighted and baffled by a video of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg hydrofoil-surfing on a board lanced with an American flag. As it turns out, this video represents one aspect of the Project Amplify strategy: a push to present Zuckerberg in contexts other than Senate committee hearings or blog posts admitting to heinous corporate behavior. In addition to emphasizing the CEO’s scandal-free quirkiness, the mission also entails running ads that link out to pro-Facebook articles, obscuring access to internal data for outside researchers, and shelving an unflattering report on its most popular posts.

The irony of this strategy! Facebook’s executives now seem to understand that being exposed to certain kinds of media enough through one’s Facebook feed significantly influences people’s perception of the subject? And, furthermore, they appear to think it’s worth stepping in to control the flow of media when said media pertains to the platform itself, but are only selectively inclined to assert control when it has to do with, say, misinformation around the 2020 election or COVID vaccines? Facebook’s self-preservation instincts unmistakably surpass the company’s desire to help preserve democracy or public safety. Take, for instance, how the company handled that internal report this year on the most popular posts for the first three months of 2021. Facebook initially buried the report after the policy communications team discovered the most popular post for that period was a story that suggested a doctor had died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a New York Times review of internal emails, upon receiving this information, the company shelved the report because it was spooked about an uproar over Facebook contributing to vaccine hesitancy. However, nowhere is there any indication that Facebook was equally concerned with, you know, actually contributing to vaccine hesitancy. Like every other element of Project Amplify, this reaction helps clarify where Facebook’s priorities lay. But if the ultimate goal is repairing Facebook’s reputation, the company needn’t bother. That ship has long since sailed.

