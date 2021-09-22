advertisement
How to watch the Microsoft Surface 2021 event today

New Surface laptops and tablets are set to make their debut.

[Photo: Microsoft]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Last week, Apple held its biggest event of the year with the iPhone 13 launch. This week, it’s Microsoft’s turn. The Redmond, Washington company is holding its 2021 Surface event today. The event is expected to see Microsoft launch a new line of Surface laptops and tablets and maybe a Surface smartphone—the Surface Duo 2.

The Microsoft Surface event kicks off today, Wednesday, September 22 at 11 a.m. ET. That’s 8 a.m. PT for those of you on the west coast. There are a few official ways to watch the event live. The first is via Microsoft’s official event page. Or you can watch the live stream via its Twitter feed, which we’ve embedded below.

