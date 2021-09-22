Toast IPO: the restaurant software maker’s TOST shares debut on the NYSE today

The latest tech IPO belongs to Toast a company that makes point-of-sale (POS) software for restaurants that runs on Android tablets and smartphones. The Toast platform handles everything from in-store orders, and online orders and delivery, to restaurant marketing. And today the company’s shares debut to the public. Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Toast? It’s a point of sale hardware and software company that serves the restaurant industry. Toast is based in Boston, Massachusetts, and was founded in 2012.
- When is Toast’s IPO? Toast’s initial public offering takes place today, September 22, 2021.
- What market will Toast shares trade on? Toast will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
- What is Toast’s ticker symbol? Toast shares will trade under the ticker TOST.
- How much are TOST shares? The initial offering price of TOST shares is $40 per share; 21,739,131 shares are available.
- Was Toast impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Its employees certainly were. In April 2020, Toast announced it was laying off half of its workforce as restaurants shuttered across the world and restaurant revenue sharply fell.
- How much is Toast worth? In November 2020, CNBC said Toast was worth $8 billion—over $3 billion more than at the start of the pandemic.
- How many restaurants use Toast’s software? The company says around 48,000 restaurants use its software today.