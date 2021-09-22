How these giant companies are working together to find the best ways to reuse ocean plastic

advertisement advertisement advertisement

In an effort to reroute plastic waste that would otherwise end up polluting our oceans, businesses are already finding ways to incorporate ocean-bound plastic into their products. But, discovering that there’s strength in numbers, some are joining a consortium of companies called NextWave Plastics to share their learnings and achieve the plastic diversion on a greater scale. Nonprofit Lonely Whale is responsible for bringing those businesses together. It started the NextWave initiative in 2017 with the goal of permanently cleaning up 25,000 metric tons of plastic waste by 2025 that was either on its way to the ocean or already in the ocean. The plastic it collects is being used in products built by companies including Ikea, Dell, and Herman Miller. “We think of [ocean-bound plastic] as waste, but it’s not,” says Lonely Whale CEO Dune Ives. “It’s actually a lost opportunity. We’re losing money and we’re polluting our ocean and our communities.”

Ives joins us on the World Changing Ideas podcast—along with Jane Abernethy and Ellen Jackowski, chief sustainability officers at Humanscale and HP, respectively. Humanscale and HP are two of the very carefully curated companies chosen to be in the consortium. As well as selecting companies that will follow through on the environmental goals, the nonprofit wants to create human impact for the people on the front lines of the plastic-waste crisis. When building plastic supply chains around the world, the businesses have to consider the needs of the local communities. For instance, HP, which uses the equivalent of a million plastic bottles per day in its products, now sources plastic from Haiti and upcycles the ocean-bound plastic into printer cartridges, desktop fans, and even entire laptops. Sourcing plastic in this way doesn’t require much change in designing or making products, Abernethy says, though she acknowledges “it’s a much deeper set of considerations. Instead of saying, ‘Let’s just find the best price,’ the questions become: Is it a benefit for those communities? Are the folks who are gathering it [being] paid a living wage?”

