Starburst berries and cream: Here’s what your brand can learn from the viral TikTok trend

My daughter wasn’t even born when Starburst launched its 2007 ad “Bus Station.” But after seeing it just once on YouTube . . . well, let’s just say there was a very little lad who loves berries and cream dancing around my kitchen.

She’s not alone. Despite the spot, created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, being 14 years old, it’s recently become a TikTok sensation. Between its sheer random weirdness and mind-numbingly catchy tune, it should come as no surprise that a new generation has found it and remixed it to make it its own.

Right away, it’s pretty clear this spot was perfectly positioned for a renaissance. The quick, easy, and of course, batsh*t craziness of it all fits the goofy karaoke-and-remix culture of TikTok like a lace-cuffed glove. David Griner at Adweek has a comprehensive deep dive into the making of the ad, and how the agency creatives were early to recognize the potential of YouTube to help ads go viral.

The fact “Bus Station” has found a much-delayed next wave of popularity should not only send brands scrambling back into their ad archives looking for potential 2021 gold, but also force them to reflect on why—as tens of millions are spent on new ad creative every year—”Bus Station” is outshining most of it. Last year, I made the case for a return of oddvertising, a briefly wonderful mid-aughts trend that saw brands engage in a delightful arms race of weird. Much of it came from the same minds at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York that gave us the Little Lad, including campaigns for Starburst sibling brands like Skittles and Snickers.