Debt collectors really hate Biden’s IRS reporting proposal for banks

Add debt collectors to the list of people who are not happy about a Biden administration plan that would require banks to report account data to the Internal Revenue Service.

In a letter to House leaders on Monday, ACA International, the trade group that represents the collection industry, joined 40 other groups in the banking and business industries to urge lawmakers to scrap the proposal.

“While the stated goal of this vast data collection is to uncover tax dodging by the wealthy, this proposal is not remotely targeted to that purpose or that population,” the groups wrote. “In addition to the significant privacy concerns, it would create tremendous liability for all affected parties by requiring the collection of financial information for nearly every American without proper explanation of how the IRS will store, protect, and use this enormous trove of personal financial information.”

The letter was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and other members of the House of Representatives. It’s the latest in a barrage of attacks over what was supposed to be a critical way to raise money for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill now under consideration.