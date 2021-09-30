Enter Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Fast Company is looking for the best products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that pursue innovation for good for its World Changing Ideas Awards , now in their sixth year. We want to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, creative works that help drive change, the ways companies are responding to the pandemic, and so much more.

The winners will be featured in the May 2022 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. Among the honorees for 2021 were a prototype for a 105-story wooden skyscraper with a zero-carbon footprint, a library of banned journalism hidden in Minecraft, a system that continuously monitors the environment for disease-carrying animals before they cause outbreaks, and many more. We’ll also be naming an all-around general excellence winner and a world-changing company of the year for anyone who submits multiple entries that show a record of innovation. To get a sense of what we’re looking for read about all of last year’s winners here.

We’ve added even more categories this year: One for solutions involving work and the work place, and new awards for projects finding innovative ways to fight climate change, solve water issues, and help prevent loss of biodiversity. And we’re continuing to look for people working on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it continues in its second year. We also now have extra categories for companies of different sizes and different ages, so we can be sure we’re honoring both innovative startups and big organizations with a long-term record of success.

Entries will be judged based on their their impact, innovation, creativity, and scalability by Fast Company editors. We’re looking for big corporate initiatives and small, grassroots projects—and everything in between.