iOS 15 Safari: Here’s how to get the address bar back on top

Apple released iOS 15 yesterday, the newest operating system for the iPhone. The new iOS brings many welcome additions, such as a new Weather app, Focus Mode, a revamped Maps app, and tons of privacy features . However, iOS 15 also gives Safari a major redesign—and many aren’t happy about it. But don’t worry: There’s an easy fix.

The iOS 15 Safari redesign sees the address bar (where you input the URL) relocated from the top of the app to the bottom (which now acts as a tab bar, too). But there’s a good reason for this: With the address and tab bars at the bottom, you can more easily navigate Safari one-handed instead of having to stretch your fingers across the iPhone’s massive screen to access the bars. Still, many feel the change is unintuitive and makes the app feel upside down.

me trying to use Safari on #iOS15 pic.twitter.com/B2vGMkk1Ee — Miles Akio (@miles_akio) September 21, 2021

Well, if you’re one of those who feels the same way, there’s an easy fix to get the address bar back on top in Safari. Just do the following: