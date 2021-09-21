advertisement
iOS 15 Safari: Here’s how to get the address bar back on top

Does Safari feel upside down to you with the address bar changes in iOS 15? Not to worry, you can put things right side up again.


By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Apple released iOS 15 yesterday, the newest operating system for the iPhone. The new iOS brings many welcome additions, such as a new Weather app, Focus Mode, a revamped Maps app, and tons of privacy features. However, iOS 15 also gives Safari a major redesign—and many aren’t happy about it. But don’t worry: There’s an easy fix.

The iOS 15 Safari redesign sees the address bar (where you input the URL) relocated from the top of the app to the bottom (which now acts as a tab bar, too). But there’s a good reason for this: With the address and tab bars at the bottom, you can more easily navigate Safari one-handed instead of having to stretch your fingers across the iPhone’s massive screen to access the bars. Still, many feel the change is unintuitive and makes the app feel upside down.

Well, if you’re one of those who feels the same way, there’s an easy fix to get the address bar back on top in Safari. Just do the following:

  1. In iOS 15, open the Settings app
  2. Tap Safari
  3. Under the “Tabs” section, toggle the selection from Tab Bar to Single Tab

And that’s it! Now the address bar will be back at the top of Safari just like it was in iOS 14.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

