Report: Funding to women startup founders dropped in 2020 and it was already dismally low

But Crunchbase data finds that more women-led companies went public this year, including Bumble, Figs, Maven, and Savage x Fenty.

[Source Photo: rawpixel]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
According to the latest report from Crunchbase, there’s good news and bad news for female founders in 2021.

First, the bad news. Funding to women founders dropped 22% year-over-year in 2020 and dwindled to just 2.2% of all venture funding through August of 2021. This is lower than what it’s been the past five years. However, with a male cofounder alongside, that number jumped to $15.9 billion or 11.7% of total funding.

Now for some positive stats: Venture capital investors were putting their dollars into seed and early-stage startups founded by women. Sixty-one percent of total funding that went to female-founded companies this year was to startups in those stages of growth.

And finally, 2021 was a banner year for IPOs of women-led companies. They include Whitney Wolfe Herd’s Bumble, healthcare apparel company Figs, digital health platform Maven, and Rhianna’s Savage x Fenty, all of which are firmly in unicorn territory with valuations over $1 billion.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

