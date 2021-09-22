Self-care, finance, and future of work: These are the top 50 startups right now

Physical and emotional well-being was on many people’s minds through the pandemic. So was finding the best tools to work remotely. So it’s no wonder that companies serving those purposes rated highly when LinkedIn analyzed a global list of startups to rank the best between July 2020 and June 2021.

The top startups in the U.S. for 2021 (independent and privately held, with at least 50 employees, less than seven years old) were measured by four pillars based on LinkedIn data. According to the company, those included: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest, and ability to attract talent from companies on the LinkedIn Top Companies list.

Better sits at No. 1. The platform facilitates homeownership, which was arguably also top of mind for many during the pandemic because it resided (pun intended) at the intersection of work and well-being.

Customer retention and sales tool Gong ranked second, DTC beauty company Glossier (which scored $80 million in funding this July) was third, followed by gaming chat app Discord, and finance platform Brex.