Why Katie Porter says childcare and family policies are not (just) about women

It’s no secret that the pandemic has highlighted—and worsened—the childcare crisis in the U.S. In some states, childcare costs as much as, or more, than in-state college tuition, a high cost that can keep women in particular out of the workforce. Millions of women left the workforce completely at the start of the pandemic, and they haven’t been returning all that quickly; according to the August U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics job report, of the 235,000 jobs added that month, less than 12% went to women.

“At that rate, it’ll take nine years for women to get back to where they were in the workplace before the pandemic,” said Rep. Katie Porter at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Porter has made childcare and policies to help parents a core part of her political work. If you’re a parent, particularly a mom whose work opportunities have been affected by the needs of her children, it’s clear how important policies like the Child Tax Credit can be. If you’re not a parent, or not one of those millions of women who are now behind in the workforce compared to pre-pandemic, your eyes may glaze over at talk of these kinds of policies. It won’t really affect you anyway, right? To Porter, that couldn’t be more wrong. “When I think about things like paid family leave or childcare or even issues like pay equity, I don’t think about these things as primarily for women or even primarily for children,” she said. “I think about them as things for our economy, and I’ve never met anyone, young or old or retired or just starting out in their career…who doesn’t want to have a strong and stable and globally competitive economy. And we can’t do that if we’re having people exit the workforce because they can’t find childcare, because they can’t continue to work after they’ve given birth, because they’re not getting paid fairly in the workplace.” The nine years it will take for women to get back to where they were in the workforce before COVID-19 is “nine years our economy simply doesn’t have,” she added.

