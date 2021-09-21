Ready your organization for a hybrid work model

The pandemic forced a majority of organizations to transform their workplace—many businesses went from always in the office to fully remote, virtually overnight (with the exception of essential services). As vaccination rates increase, employers are thinking about bringing employees back to the office. However, organizations now need to contend with the new demands of their employees—and most employees do not want to be in the office full-time anymore.

So where does this leave employers? A hybrid future of work—a combination of on-site and remote work. It balances the in-person benefits of innovation, brainstorming, and team culture with the convenience of remote work. There are a lot of variations of the hybrid model employers could use, from fully flexible (each individual employee chooses) to company-defined (a centralized model where the employer defines the remote and on-premises days). But each of these extreme models and the variations in between pose risks related to team culture, diversity, work-life balance, and space management.

While many organizations expect to move to a hybrid model, I’m finding that not all executives have defined a vision and plan to execute the change. To figure out the details of the hybrid model, executives need to determine the specifics, such as the level of centralization, the days of the week for remote work, roles that could be fully remote, costs, etc.

The starting point is to determine the range of centralization that works best for the organization. The fully centralized model has chief human resources officers (CHROs) determining the in-person versus remote days. Apple is an example of a centralized model where the CEO, Tim Cook, defined Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday as the in-office days, and Wednesday and Friday as remote. While this might not be a popular position with employees, as those days might not be the most convenient for all, it does provide the opportunity to have all members of the team in person for onboarding new team members, meetings, and customer interactions. This model allows teams to bond, with three days to organize in-person meetings, one-on-ones, performance discussions, etc., and it prevents the risk of isolation with mixed models where remote workers do not feel like they’re a part of the culture. It also reduces the risk of inequity, or privilege, for those who are remote compared to those who are in the office, which often impacts women and employees with disabilities.