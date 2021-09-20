Can you get a COVID-19 booster shot? Here’s what to know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision this week on who, if anyone, should get a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted in favor of giving a third shot of the vaccine to people ages 65 and older and those at high risk of contracting a severe form of COVID-19. The FDA often follows the advice of its advisory committees.

In August, the Biden Administration announced that it would initiate a broad plan to offer booster shots to all Americans, eight months after their second dose, on September 20. However, that plan has been delayed as the FDA makes its own determinations about who should get a third shot. Even if the FDA chooses to only approve a booster for people 65 and over and high-risk populations, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that could change later as regulators continue to analyze the data. In the meantime, he told CNN’s State of the Union, he thinks the current recommendation is a good one.

“I think it’s a good recommendation, because if you look at everyone over 65 and people from 18 to 64 with underlying conditions that make them more likely to have a severe outcome, and those who are 18 to 64 who, by either institutional or occupational situation put them at a higher risk for exposure and infection, you’re gonna get a pretty good chunk of the population.”

What is so controversial about boosters?

There has been a lot of debate about whether to distribute a booster shot to Americans who have already been vaccinated. The main concern is over whether there is enough data to support the idea that a third shot is truly necessary. Even a recent study from the CDC showed that while Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness did decline significantly over four months, it still conferred strong protection against COVID-19. (Moderna, which has also applied for approval for a booster shot, showed virtually no decrease in effectiveness.)