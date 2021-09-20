Elon Musk says his Starlink satellite internet is coming out of beta

advertisement advertisement advertisement

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service will exit its beta test sometime in October, though it’s still unclear how this will differ from the current product.

advertisement

advertisement

SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted this prediction early Friday, answering “Next month” in a reply to a question from a Canadian gamer who a day earlier had tweeted that he was still waiting for his Starlink terminal to arrive. Musk’s two-word tweet left open how the new Starlink would differ from the beta in performance and price. Today, a Starlink FAQ advises beta testers paying $99 a month (plus $499 for the terminal) that they “can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms” but may also experience “brief periods of no connectivity at all.”

advertisement

advertisement

That page also notes that Starlink’s beta service does not include a data cap—beta testers have noted that its software does not even display total bandwidth consumption—but the company and Elon Musk have left questions about post-beta usage policies unanswered. (I emailed Hawthorne, Calif.-based SpaceX for comment Monday morning and will update this post with any response they offer.) In mid-April, Musk had tweeted a beta-exit schedule only a little earlier than Friday’s prediction: “Probably out of beta this summer.”

advertisement

In general, he has taken care to undersell Starlink’s potential for bridging digital divides—a distinct contrast to his habit of touting upcoming advances to the self-driving features of his Tesla electric cars that then arrive late and underperform. In June, for example, Musk said in a video appearance at the MWC Barcelona wireless-industry convention that Starlink is “really meant for sparsely populated regions”—as in, beyond the reach of existing wireless coverage. “Starting in August, we should have global connectivity for everywhere except the poles,” he said. Musk advised his audience to expect “quite significant partnerships” with telecom carriers in other countries that would use Starlink to reach customers beyond their wireless networks, but those deals have not been announced yet.

advertisement

Back in March of 2020, Musk told attendees of the Satellite 2020 show in Washington, “It’s not like Starlink is some huge threat to telcos.” In an April note, the market-research firm MoffettNathanson concurred, saying that while it could see Starlink being “a potential game-changer for helping to bridge the digital divide in the U.S.,” its capacity constraints would prevent it from developing into “a meaningful competitor to terrestrial alternatives.” In a May review, The Verge‘s Nilay Patel was even less optimistic, describing Starlink as “unreliable, inconsistent, and foiled by even the merest suggestion of trees” in his testing in rural New York.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement