Lego’s newest adventure-filled ad shows how creative play can solve real-world problems

A knight in shining armor needs to cross a wide river. This is the premise of Lego’s newest ad, presenting a seemingly simple task that slowly but surely becomes increasingly difficult. Turns out armor is actually pretty heavy. Too heavy, in fact, for a rowboat, a jetpack, a slingshot, and a hastily constructed bridge.

“The Damp Knight’s Tale,” created by Lego’s internal creative agency, is the latest addition to the brand’s ongoing “Rebuild the World” campaign that’s been running since 2019, and was the company’s first major brand campaign in about 30 years. Its overarching theme is about how the earnest imagination and creative problem-solving kids use while playing with Lego could maybe help us all out in the real world. The brand’s holiday ad last year was a deep dive into the cornucopia of creative play that Lego serves up, mixing dragons and ninjas, with car chases and Star Wars.

While some adults already find that a Lego break can make for a more productive work day, it’s a nice reminder that we all have our own version of a bear on a seesaw, and just need to figure out a way to get there.