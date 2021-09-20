When can I download iOS 15? Here’s how, what time, and where to download the iPhone’s new operating system

Today is arguably the biggest software launch of the year. It’s when Apple is releasing the next version of the iPhone’s operating system—iOS 15—to the general public. iOS 15 is packed with new features including Focus notifications; a revamped Maps, Safari, and Weather app; new privacy features; and more.

But while Apple has confirmed Monday, September 20, as the date when users can download iOs 15, Apple didn’t specify what time downloads will begin. However, if the past is anything to go by, Apple usually releases the new version of iOS right around 10 a.m. PDT. Here’s how that translates to local time in various cities, states, and countries around the world:

Hawaii: 7 a.m.

Alaska: 9 a.m.

U.S./Canada Pacific (California, Arizona, Vancouver, etc.): 10 a.m.

U.S./Canada Mountain (Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, etc): 11 a.m.

U.S./Canada Central (Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, etc): 12 noon

U.S./Canada East (New York, North Carolina, Florida, Toronto, etc.): 1 p.m.

Rio de Janeiro; Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 p.m.

Iceland: 5 p.m.

United Kingdom, Portugal: 6 p.m.

Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Algeria, Angola: 7 p.m.

Moscow, Finland, Turkey: 8 p.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

China; Singapore; Hong Kong; Perth, Australia: 1 a.m. September 21

Japan, South Korea: 2 a.m. September 21

Adelaide, Australia: 2:30 a.m. September 21

Sydney: 3 a.m. September 21

New Zealand: 5 a.m. September 21

And iOS 15 isn’t the only operating system Apple is releasing today. Apple will also launch iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 today as well. They should be available for download at the same time as iOS 15.

To download iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, open the Settings app on your device and then tap General > Software Update. To download tvOS 15, open the Settings app on your Apple TV and then select System > Software Update.