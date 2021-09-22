Let your team work where they want or risk the Great Resignation, says Maynard Webb

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Q. In today’s world, do people need to ask permission about where they work ? A member of my team informed me that he will be working from another country for the next few months. He says he will still be working the same hours, despite a significant time difference, and that everything will remain the same. Do I have a say in this matter?

-Founder of a startup Dear Founder, It is an anxious and interesting time—in some ways the craziest time ever. There is so much uncertainty. A lot of employers thought people would be coming back to the office, and now they are not. A lot of employees were preparing to go back and are now continuing to work remotely. If they don’t have to go into an office, do they have to be sitting at home?

I’ve always been a fan of working from anywhere, and work in the era of Covid has proven that it is possible. There are some situations in which you must perform work in states where you are licensed, but if that is not the case, this comes down to your setting clear expectations and your team member achieving outcomes—not antiquated ideas about geography. So much about what we are facing in the workplace is unprecedented. I think that as employers, the best we can do is to have empathy and give people space but still hold them accountable for outcomes. The first step is getting aligned on what needs to happen. Set expectations. Also come up with the reconciliation plan if things are not going well. That gives you some assurance that the demands of the job will be met; and if they are not, there is a path to changing it.

