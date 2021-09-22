This new Shanghai Starbucks has only reusable cups—and reusable everything else

At a new Starbucks store in Shanghai, customers won’t be able to get their coffee in a paper cup. Every option in the store is reusable, including new grande-size reusable cups that the company is rolling out for the first time. It’s one part of the retailer’s approach to embracing a circular design in the store.

Half of the materials used to build the store’s interior are recycled, including components like wood, stairs, and door handles that were saved from other stores in the city during renovations. A modular bar inside is designed to later be reused elsewhere itself. “We’re designing it so it can be taken apart, moved around, reconstructed, or disassembled,” says Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks.

All of the coffee grounds generated at the store will be recycled or composted. Digital receipts will replace paper receipts, and other paper items in the store, like menus, are also now digitized. Baristas will use aprons made from recycled plastic. Space inside the store will be dedicated to sharing products from local designers that use circular design principles.

The store also includes “Greener Store” features that Starbucks already uses in North American stores, including the use of renewable energy and an efficient design that saves water and energy. The company has 2,300 stores using this framework in the U.S. and Canada, and now is expanding, with plans to build or retrofit 10,000 stores around the world over the next four years.