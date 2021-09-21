How much would it take for you to turn your shower curtain into a Pabst Blue Ribbon ad?

Almost 15 years ago, market-research firm Yankelovich estimated that the average city dweller saw more than 5,000 ads every single day . That was before smartphones and social media. Now, some estimates peg the number at about 10,000 ads. Everywhere you look, there’s an ad nearby, which means a brand has paid to put it in your sight line. Billboards, TV ads, Instagram influencers, promoted tweets—they all cost money. Proctor & Gamble spent $8.2 billion over the last year on TV, print, radio, internet, and in-store advertising.

Now Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to make your house its newest ad platform—and put some of that ad budget in people’s pockets. The brand is launching a new campaign called “In Home Advertising,” in which it will pay you to decorate your house with PBR-branded merchandise. From highly visible items like shower curtains, rugs, toilet lids, and tablecloths, to more subtle logos, such as label stickers for fridge items and fish-tank billboards, people will be able to order these for free online and, once posting photos of it all and tagging the brand, the check will be in the mail.

It’s either a delightfully clever beer-brand joke, or a dark harbinger of our impending Black Mirror-esque, ultra-branded future in which every available surface in our lives is plastered in advertising.

Nick Reely, PBR’s VP of marketing, says the idea is rooted in self-deprecation. “We were having conversations about ad effectiveness and cost, and it was a bit of a joke where we said, ‘We can barely afford to do any out-of-home advertising. I don’t think we can afford to advertise in someone’s home . . . .’ And then a light went off for a concept.”