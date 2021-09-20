This roadmap shows how the U.S. can cut emissions in half by 2030

advertisement advertisement advertisement

To be on track to meet the most ambitious goal of the Paris climate agreement—limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius—the world will have cut emissions roughly in half by the end of this decade. In the U.S., the Biden administration has said that it’s committed to a 50% to 52% reduction. A new report from America is All In, a coalition of climate leaders pushing for action across government and every other part of society, explains what it would take to make that happen.

“I believe that we can rise to the challenge,” says Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, who is now the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for climate ambition and cochair of America Is All In. “I also believe in following the data, and our ‘Blueprint 2030’ report dives deep into the data and charts a clear path to halving U.S. emissions by 2030. It won’t be easy, but leaders in cities, states, businesses, and local organizations are already leading the way. And with strong partnership and investment from the federal government, we can get it done.” One of the biggest transformations needs to happen in the electricity sector, with an 83% cut in emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. The country should commit to 100% clean electricity by 2035, the report says. Businesses should procure 100% clean electricity, on a 24/7 basis, as soon as possible. (Some, like Google, already have.) Government and nonprofits need to help train a new clean energy workforce and support the transition for people who have been working in the fossil fuel industry. Transportation emissions will need to drop by 39% by the end of the decade, the report says. New fossil-fuel-powered cars and light trucks should be phased out by 2035; medium- and heavy-duty gas and diesel trucks should be phased out by 2045. Businesses should buy zero-emissions vehicles. Government should invest in mass transit and help support installing a million new charging plugs for electric cars.

