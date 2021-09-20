Why you can’t always trust ratings on sites like Amazon and TripAdvisor

A while back, I bought a mouthwash that was advertised on Amazon. It was from a well-known brand, and it had a high consumer-rating score. The mouthwash turned out to be greasy, the bottle was poorly designed, and it tasted awful: I would have given the item one star. The high rating was baffling. Surely, others agreed with me, so I returned to the item’s page to see if there were other low ratings. It turned out there were many, and nearly all those reviews reiterated my criticisms. Despite so many 1-star reviews, how did the product get such a high overall rating?

I found an answer several links deep on Amazon.com: The site says that when calculating a product’s ratings, it uses “machine-learned models instead of a simple average.” As Amazon further explains, “These models take into account factors, such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status.” Whatever the company claimed went into the calculation, it seemed like many of the 1-star reviews weren’t counted toward the final rating in spite of being valid assessments of the product.

Amazon isn’t the only one that uses algorithms like this to determine ratings. TripAdvisor has a Popularity Ranking algorithm, which claims it uses review quality, recency, and quantity factors. For Uber delivery ratings, Uber notes, “Your overall delivery rating is based on the average of your 100 latest ratings.” Even that isn’t entirely true, as I experienced Uber saying it wouldn’t count a recent rating of mine. The bottom line is that it’s extremely difficult for a consumer to know what goes into the ratings they see and rely on.

Ratings and reviews are among the most important drivers of conversion in just about every product category, so the lack of transparency in any ratings system is both perplexing and alarming. According to a recent survey from my employer and market research firm Forrester, more than a third of U.S. shoppers say that ratings and reviews “strongly influence” their final purchase decisions. More than half of consumers say that if they see lots of good reviews, they feel confident in their purchase choices. Unfortunately, ratings are often subject to deception and manipulation as I saw from buying mouthwash on Amazon.