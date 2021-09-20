I hate myself for loving this whimsical VW bus pontoon boat

Vanlife is a fantasy I can never entirely get behind. Taking my home with me on a new daily adventure across the U.S. sounds fun. Cooking, working, and sleeping in a van does not.

However, if you put that very same van on the water? Now we’re talking!

Italian freelance automotive designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has announced a new wave of products called Floating Motors “resto-floats” (or restored floats), in which he starts with a classic car design, clones it in fiberglass or carbon fiber, and retrofits it with a floating hull and gas or electric motors. Basically, he turns classic cars into completely functional, modern boats that are suitable for having fun on lakes and small bodies of water (you just probably wouldn’t want to take one on the open ocean).

The idea is kind of nonsense. Why not…just buy a boat? Why…take a car and transform it into a boat that will probably never be as good at being a boat as an actual boat? I get that. My mind is telling me that. But my heart keeps opening the renders of his VW bus model. Fit with two carbon fiber pontoons and a wraparound deck, can’t you just imagine it parked 100 feet off the pier? Maybe you climb up to the roof, which has been retrofit with a wooden deck for sunbathing? And maybe when you get hot from all that sunbathing, you yell, “cannonball!” and jump into the water as if from a raised diving platform? Everyone laughs. You’re so spontaneous!