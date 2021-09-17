How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live on CBS without cable

Television’s biggest night is here—and you don’t even need a television to watch it. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles this weekend, celebrating the TV industry’s best and brightest, courtesy of a live ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Streaming services once again dominate the major categories this year, with nominations for outstanding comedy series including three shows from Netflix (Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Kominsky Method), one from Apple TV Plus (Ted Lasso), one from Hulu (PEN15), and one from HBO Max (Hacks). ABC’s Black-ish is the sole nominee in this category from a traditional broadcast network.

As for outstanding drama series, Netflix has two nominations (Bridgerton, The Crown), while Hulu has one (The Handmaid’s Tale), Disney Plus has one (The Mandalorian), and Amazon’s Prime Video has one (The Boys). Two linear cable networks, HBO (Lovecraft Country) and FX (Pose), and one broadcast network NBC (This Is Us) round out the category.

The 2021 Emmys telecast will air live on CBS on Sunday, September 19, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the event live on a computer, phone, or smart TV, we’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below: