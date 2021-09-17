iPhone 13 pre-orders: when sales start based on timezone

Apple’s iPhone 13 series of phones begin pre-orders today. The 2021 lineup includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Pre-orders start today at 5 a.m. PDT September 17 and are likely to begin shipping soon after for the earliest orders.

If you want to buy an iPhone 13 in stores, the official launch date is Friday, September 24, 2021. As for trying your hand at a pre-order, here are the time pre-orders start for your timezone (all times local):