Delta-8 is riding high in the legal cannabis market. How long can it keep this up?

The idea of legal weed for Americans has long since left the realm of Amsterdam fantasy. Medical marijuana has been readily available in some states for the past 25 years, and in 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first of many to legalize it recreationally. Nowadays, the only thing separating a criminal narcotics offender and a cannabis influencer in America is geography.

This context does not yet seem to be widely known. Walk into your average smoke shop in a non-recreational city, and the clerks will likely confirm that delta-8 gummies get you high, without being able to explain, off the top of their heads, why they are available for purchase. The days of smoke shops functioning as legal speakeasies seem likely doomed, however. Cannabis lovers in non-recreational states have stayed lucky for a while now as delta-8 has largely flown under the radar, like free music lovers during the early days of Napster’s rise. But states have been ramping up efforts to ban the chemical compound from shops that aren’t licensed for marijuana sales, with 16 of them succeeding so far. This week’s official warnings from the CDC and FDA about delta-8’s potency seem like they will only expedite the inevitable closing of the hemp loophole that made its legal existence possible. There’s a historical precedent for this sort of dance between the wellness industry and the FDA around potentially harmful legal chemicals. The ephedra wars of the 1990s and early aughts, for instance, during which diet supplement companies lobbied to keep their Meth Lite product legal, prove that when it comes to loopholes around chemicals, it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission. (Or at least it’s more lucrative to do so.) Canny executives know to take advantage of iffy laws for as long as they can, until the jig is up.

