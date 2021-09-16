5 diet tips to help you succeed at work, according to a Harvard-trained psychiatrist

With many of us returning to in-person work, it is important to take advantage of the various ways in which we can ease this transition and achieve workplace excellence in new environments. Nutrition has a tremendous power for maximizing focus, productivity and brain power in the workplace and provides tangible means for individuals to support their own professional performance. The following nutritional psychiatry tips can help you take advantage of the many brain-boosting benefits of food for maximizing performance and stamina in the workplace.

Fill your plate with colorful fruits and veggies

Fiber-rich plant foods are packed with antioxidants, polyphenols, flavanols, vitamins, and minerals that help reduce inflammation in the brain and resist the effects of oxidative stress. Such foods can help improve focus, reduce fatigue, and enhance cognition for optimal performance. Think about gamifying this for yourself, family, and friends to see how many new colors you can add in a day or a week to enhance biodiversity in your diet, which has been linked to improved gut health.

Cook with herbs and spices

Cooking with herbs and spices adds an array of brain-boosting molecules to food. For example, when we add turmeric with a pinch of black pepper to cooking, the curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties and acts as an antioxidant, supporting positive moods and brain function, and helping to clear any brain fog that may be impairing workplace excellence. It’s also easy to add a teaspoon of turmeric and black pepper to a tea, soup, or smoothie. (Try my mood-boosting golden milk recipe to start.)

Follow your “body intelligence” on caffeine and alcohol

Many of us utilize caffeine to help power up in the morning and throughout the day and then wind down at evening with wine or cocktails. While both caffeine and alcohol have been shown to have health benefits when consumed in moderation, their effects are also highly specific to each individual and their microbiome. This is where I suggest tapping into one’s body intelligence—think IQ or EQ, but geared around body awareness—one of the pillars of nutritional psychiatry. Pay close attention to whether or not caffeine helps you improve focus or is overly stimulating and causes distracting jitteriness. Similarly, recognize if after a few evening beverages you toss and turn all night and wake up feeling poorly rested. These symptoms can guide you to potentially adjust consumption to resist any negative impact on mental health and work productivity.