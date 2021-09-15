Starbucks rival rising: Dutch Bros stock price gets a jolt on the Nasdaq after IPO

The Oregon-based coffee chain rang its IPO bell on the Nasdaq this Wednesday. The company, which was founded three decades ago by a couple dairy farmers with a pushcart, and whose menu includes beverages like chocolate macadamia nut espresso and nitro infused cold brew, is now trading under the ticker “BROS.”

Despite its humble origins, Dutch Bros has grown into a hearty enterprise on the West Coast. It currently boasts more than 480 locations in 11 states, including Idaho, Colorado, and Texas, and has said it aspires to eventually rival global coffee giant Starbucks. It was off to a promising start on Tuesday with a better-than-expected IPO pricing at $23 per share—several dollars above its previously forecast range.

On Wednesday, the stock surged 70% after opening. Shares are hovering around $39 as of midday.