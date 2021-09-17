The customer experience has gone digital

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Before the pandemic hit, companies were already on a digital journey, transforming their strategies, tools, and offerings to meet shifting business needs and customer expectations. When the lockdown began, some things froze in time, but digital went into hyper speed.

A McKinsey & Company survey found that organizations’ digital journeys leaped ahead by four years and their digitally-enabled portfolios are now nearly a decade ahead of schedule. They had to accelerate—with the world sheltering at home, an overwhelming amount of activity shifted online and a digital experience became the expectation for consumers. For those well into their digital journey, this acceleration was only a blip on their radar. Organizations that had yet to fully embrace digital are entering a whole new frontier. Learning how to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realm to connect with customers will be essential to success. Forrester recently predicted that digital customer service interactions will increase by 40% due to the pandemic. And with so many customers forming their impressions from their experience with a company’s contact center, businesses can’t afford to get these interactions wrong. For a transaction to transcend into a great experience, they need to deliver seamless, instant, and effortlessly connected moments with their customers.

If you’re at the beginning of your journey, or even if you’re well into it but have found it a challenge to connect with your customers digitally, here are four insights to help you succeed in this new reality of customer experience: THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS ON—YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS TO BE, TOO In the digital realm, your customers are always on, so it’s essential that you are prepared to deliver always-on engagement, showing up with the right information to address needs when and where the customer is. Unfortunately, you can’t expect any one person to deal with such a breadth of scenarios and to deliver the level of experiences expected today. The good news is that being digital also provides you the technology to have a centralized knowledge platform so that information can be quickly accessed.

EMPATHY NEEDS TO BE MORE THAN A BUZZWORD Empathy is something that gets talked about a lot in the customer experience industry but with little to show for it. Right now, many organizations are stuck in the fuzzy, feel-good understanding of empathy, training their agents to be nice instead of delivering empathy at scale. To help make empathy more concrete and actionable, use technology to listen, understand, predict, act, and learn—it’s really about orchestrating the entire experience. Whether a customer has connected with self-service technology or a customer service representative, each engagement should draw upon their individual history and preferences as well as real-time insights. IT’S OK TO START SMALL One of the many benefits of digital engagement is the ability to identify a single pain point in your busiest channels and quickly design and launch conversational intelligence to assist in managing it. Similarly, companies can quickly gain insights to modify their strategies to scale effectively.

For example, some organizations begin by deploying bots for only a few types of customer inquiries. This allows them to understand how their customers want to interact with bots and identify new areas to expand or avoid. You can start with as little as one use case to optimize your engagement strategy, all while keeping the customer experience at the center of your decisions. CUSTOMER TOUCHPOINTS SHOULD PROVIDE A 360° VIEW Over the years, marketing leaders have realized that customers care less about beautiful websites and more about their overall experience—how they are treated from the first contact all the way through the purchase and beyond. Whether a customer touchpoint comes from marketing, sales, or service, that experience should be consistent across the board and deliver on your brand promise. Using data to align teams will help power the best experiences across all touchpoints—in fact, my company found that two-thirds of consumers believe that companies collecting data on their customers result in improved experiences.

