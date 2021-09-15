America’s ‘unworkable’ childcare system is crippling our economy, Treasury says

One reason COVID-19 has been hard on American children and parents— devastatingly so sometimes—is because America invests so comparatively little in childcare, a shortcoming that the pandemic cracked wide open. A new report published today by the Treasury Department offers new specifics on the Biden administration’s plan for repairing a dysfunctional system the document straight up calls “unworkable.”

The report argues America’s situation is plagued by years of market failures that make decent childcare unobtainable for many families. The costs in the U.S., among the world’s highest, plus the country’s puny public spending, also near the bottom globally, mean young parents often struggle to afford care regardless what jobs they work or industries they’re in; it’s sort of comes with the territory of being young, saddled with bills, and not yet at their peak earning potential.

“This is not just happenstance—sound economic principles explain why relying on private money to provide child care is bound to come up short,” the report reads. It points out:

Currently, the average family with at least one child under age 5 would need to devote about 13 percent of family income to pay for child care, a number that is unaffordable for most families. Less than 20 percent of children eligible for one of the largest federal assistance programs for low-income families, the Child Care and Development Fund, actually receives funding.

Meanwhile, childcare providers struggle, too. “Many struggle to make ends meet,” the report notes. And the providers are “overwhelmingly … women, many of whom are nonwhite, who earn low wages leading to high turnover” and “rely on public services for their own economic needs.”