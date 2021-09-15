Worth the wait? Watch Daniel Craig bring James Bond to a new Heineken ad for ‘No Time to Die’

Daniel Craig sits in a quiet pub. As Portishead’s mellow “Glory Box” swoons in the background he picks up a bottle of Heineken off the table and calmly pours it in a glass. After an unrushed, contemplative sip he stares directly into the camera. “Well worth the wait.”

The new beer ad is tied to the October 8 release of No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and apparently Craig’s last as the iconic British spy.

This is his ninth Heineken ad for the franchise, but not the brand’s first ad for the latest Bond flick. That was released waaaaay back in January 2020, a few months before the world was flung into a global pandemic, and the film’s original April 2020 release date. The beer brand’s first swing at a No Time To Die commercial was a much bigger affair, featuring a car chase, exotic European locale, and mistaken identity.

The film’s release has been delayed three times over the past 18 months, and it’s getting close enough now that brand partners are also finally able to unleash their ties to the franchise. Smirnoff has already launched its “There’s A Spy In Everyone” campaign across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Shipping and logistics brand DHL also released an action-packed, if ridiculous, spot in which one of its drivers tries to deliver a package to Mr. Bond mid-car chase. Other brand connections so far also include Omega watches and a limited-edition Land Rover Defender, both of which have been waiting a very long time to connect their brands to the film. Land Rover first teased its oo7 Defender in early 2020, while Omega launched its No Time to Die tie-in back in 2019.